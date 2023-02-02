Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.8% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,019. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $232.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

