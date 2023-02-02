Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $29.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015541 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001896 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,026,754 coins and its circulating supply is 925,609,106 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
