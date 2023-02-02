The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.83

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$101.83 and last traded at C$101.34, with a volume of 18295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$94.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 70.47.

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

