The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.83

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$101.83 and last traded at C$101.34, with a volume of 18295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DSG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$94.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 70.47.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.