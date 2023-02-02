The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.93) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($50.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,033 ($49.81).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,117 ($38.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,260.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,332.45. The company has a market capitalization of £69.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.30. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,915 ($36.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($45.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

