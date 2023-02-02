The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €10.54 ($11.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.87. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

