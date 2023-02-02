The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after acquiring an additional 114,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

Shares of GS opened at $365.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

