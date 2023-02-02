The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Xero Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Xero has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $82.80.
