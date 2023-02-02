The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

