The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.34. The stock had a trading volume of 797,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.12. The company has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

