The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

