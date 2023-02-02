The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$91.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

