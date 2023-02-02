Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $592.33. 394,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,326. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

