THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.92

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.92 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 25446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

