THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $607.04 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $607.04 million and approximately $75.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00007896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.