TNC Coin Price Up 10.1% This Week (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $636.61 million and approximately $780,783.71 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10925084 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $761,633.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.