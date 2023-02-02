Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $182,361.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 984,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,504,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

