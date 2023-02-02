Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 47,790 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,343,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $165.22 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

