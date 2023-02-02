Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,445.74 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,960.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

