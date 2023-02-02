Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

