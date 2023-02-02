Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.54. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 4,393 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOLWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

