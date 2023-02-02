TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Down to $20.09

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $18.36. TrueBlue shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 10,163 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

