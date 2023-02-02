Truist Financial Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of DT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

