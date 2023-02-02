Truist Financial Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $27.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 12.4 %

OI stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.80%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.