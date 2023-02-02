Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $686.33 million and $58.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.01386832 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01663980 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.