Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.40

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $9.23. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 768,811 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

