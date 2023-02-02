Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,771. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

