UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $225.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $225.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $12.39 on Thursday, reaching $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

