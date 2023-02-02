UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $225.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) has been given a $225.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $12.39 on Thursday, reaching $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $251.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

