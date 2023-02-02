Ultra Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $81.63 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00590884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00184500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00062257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26374863 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,260,644.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

