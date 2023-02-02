UMA Price Reaches $2.06 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $142.37 million and $9.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00008775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

