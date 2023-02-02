United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.70

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Internet to €21.50 ($23.37) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

