United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Buyback $5.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 4,995,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

