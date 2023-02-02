UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Up 1.2 %

LON UPGS traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 211,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,621. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £153.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,255.14 ($23,780.59).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

