VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 206,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,700. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

