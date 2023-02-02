Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.2% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. 989,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,240. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

