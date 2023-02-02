Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $71.34 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00061475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025067 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,408,761,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,408,761,270 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

