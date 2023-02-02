Verge (XVG) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $51.73 million and $1.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00098064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00738510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00583134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00181896 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,610,200 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

