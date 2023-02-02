Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 4,426,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,966,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

