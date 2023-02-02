Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $85,929.66 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00744345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00589107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00183889 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,025,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

