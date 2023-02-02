Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.56 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $166,409.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00420663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00733188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00581624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181192 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,027,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

