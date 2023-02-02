Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.36 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

VIAV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 5,743,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,473 shares of company stock worth $822,489. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

