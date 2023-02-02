Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 35,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

