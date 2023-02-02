Vikram Mehta Sells 1,850 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,867. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.