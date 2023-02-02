Vikram Mehta Sells 1,850 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGRGet Rating) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,867. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

