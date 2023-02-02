Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry Purchases 45,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Henry purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Village Farms International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 2,377,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,417. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 255.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

