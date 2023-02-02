Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 4.52 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185.93 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 507.84. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.