Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. 1,039,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.