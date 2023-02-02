Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.40

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.40 and last traded at $157.10, with a volume of 26959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

