Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 6,001,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

