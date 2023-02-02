Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,700. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

