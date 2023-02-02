Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,700. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.