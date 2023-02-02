VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.12

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

VSE Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in VSE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

