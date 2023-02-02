Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.70. 1,947,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.